What is Upland (SPARKLET)

Upland is an immersive layer 1 gaming platform that uses virtual properties of the real-world to engage players, creators, entrepreneurs, developers, and brands. The platform leverages the principles of the open metaverse to create a digital economy where users participate in various game loops and activities, earn in-game currency, and engage with a vibrant community. Third-party developers can connect their Web2 and Web3 applications to the platform, benefiting from Upland's infrastructure, user base, and economy. Upland runs on the EOS blockchain, providing a secure and scalable environment for its ecosystem. $SPARKLET is the native utility token of Upland. It is an ERC-20 token that can be bridged to and from EOS.

How to buy Upland (SPARKLET)

SPARKLET to Local Currencies

Upland Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Upland, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Upland What is the price of Upland (SPARKLET) today? The live price of Upland (SPARKLET) is 0.0135 USD . What is the market cap of Upland (SPARKLET)? The current market cap of Upland is $ 2.64M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of SPARKLET by its real-time market price of 0.0135 USD . What is the circulating supply of Upland (SPARKLET)? The current circulating supply of Upland (SPARKLET) is 195.19M USD . What was the highest price of Upland (SPARKLET)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Upland (SPARKLET) is 0.1798 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Upland (SPARKLET)? The 24-hour trading volume of Upland (SPARKLET) is $ 69.42K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

