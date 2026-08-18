SPACEX(PRE) Price Today

The live SPACEX(PRE) (SPACEX(PRE)) price today is ￡ 144.11, with a 2.37% change over the past 24 hours. The current SPACEX(PRE) to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 144.11 per SPACEX(PRE).

SPACEX(PRE) currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- SPACEX(PRE). During the last 24 hours, SPACEX(PRE) traded between ￡ 138.37 (low) and ￡ 149.1 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, SPACEX(PRE) moved +0.15% in the last hour and +6.99% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 61.12K.

SPACEX(PRE) (SPACEX(PRE)) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 61.12K￡ 61.12K ￡ 61.12K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 1.88T￡ 1.88T ￡ 1.88T Circulation Supply ---- -- Max Supply 13,075,865,175 13,075,865,175 13,075,865,175 Total Supply ---- -- Public Blockchain NONE

The current Market Cap of SPACEX(PRE) is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 61.12K. The circulating supply of SPACEX(PRE) is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 1.88T.