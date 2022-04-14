The Unfettered Souls (SOULS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into The Unfettered Souls (SOULS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

The Unfettered Souls (SOULS) Information The Unfettered is role-playing video game that offers an unparalleled decentralized gaming experience on the blockchain. The game features a soulslike genre, developed by Trender Software on the Unreal Engine 4, designed to provide players with an immersive and challenging gaming experience. The mission of The Unfettered is to provide true gaming freedom, and the vision is to create a fair and transparent gaming ecosystem. Official Website: https://theunfettered.io/ Whitepaper: https://www.theunfettered.io/assets/images/onepager/ue-one-pager-website.png Block Explorer: https://polygonscan.com/token/0xaa4fBC6809a8E1924520FC85282aC4C76A7671d7 Buy SOULS Now!

The Unfettered Souls (SOULS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for The Unfettered Souls (SOULS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 407.48K $ 407.48K $ 407.48K Total Supply: $ 2.25B $ 2.25B $ 2.25B Circulating Supply: $ 1.14B $ 1.14B $ 1.14B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 801.00K $ 801.00K $ 801.00K All-Time High: $ 0.03889 $ 0.03889 $ 0.03889 All-Time Low: $ 0.000249381669055289 $ 0.000249381669055289 $ 0.000249381669055289 Current Price: $ 0.000356 $ 0.000356 $ 0.000356 Learn more about The Unfettered Souls (SOULS) price

The Unfettered Souls (SOULS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of The Unfettered Souls (SOULS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SOULS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SOULS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SOULS's tokenomics, explore SOULS token's live price!

