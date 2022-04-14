SOPH (SOPH) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SOPH (SOPH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SOPH (SOPH) Information Sophon is a consumer-focused entertainment blockchain built using the ZK Stack that partners with applications across multiple sectors - including gaming, artificial intelligence, gambling and alternative applications like ticketing, social and DePin, to create the ultimate user experience onchain. Official Website: https://sophon.xyz Whitepaper: https://docs.sophon.xyz Block Explorer: https://sophscan.xyz/token/0x000000000000000000000000000000000000800a Buy SOPH Now!

SOPH (SOPH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SOPH (SOPH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 85.98M $ 85.98M $ 85.98M Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 2.00B $ 2.00B $ 2.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 429.90M $ 429.90M $ 429.90M All-Time High: $ 0.10508 $ 0.10508 $ 0.10508 All-Time Low: $ 0.03017011875716066 $ 0.03017011875716066 $ 0.03017011875716066 Current Price: $ 0.04299 $ 0.04299 $ 0.04299 Learn more about SOPH (SOPH) price

SOPH (SOPH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SOPH (SOPH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SOPH tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SOPH tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SOPH's tokenomics, explore SOPH token's live price!

How to Buy SOPH Interested in adding SOPH (SOPH) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy SOPH, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy SOPH on MEXC now!

SOPH (SOPH) Price History Analysing the price history of SOPH helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore SOPH Price History now!

SOPH Price Prediction Want to know where SOPH might be heading? Our SOPH price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See SOPH token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!