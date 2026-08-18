SOPH (SOPH) Technical Analysis Today The SOPH Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into SOPH's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about SOPH's analysis below. Sign Up

SOPH (SOPH) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.003366 -- -8.46% -25.96% -55.69%

SOPH Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of SOPH across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 11 Neutral 9 Buy 6 Moving Averages : Sell Sell 7 Neutral 3 Buy 4 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 4 Neutral 6 Buy 2 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.003358 0.003358 R2 0.003358 0.003357 R1 0.003357 0.003357 PP 0.003357 0.003357 S1 0.003356 0.003356 S2 0.003356 0.003356 S3 0.003355 0.003356

SOPH Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.26M $9.74 M $10.00 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.31 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.31 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.41 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.41 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. SOPH Capital Flow Net Inflow SOPHUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.03 M 0.00 2026-08-17 -$0.18 M 0.00 2026-08-16 -$0.08 M 0.00 2026-08-15 $0.02 M 0.00 2026-08-14 $0.03 M 0.00 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade SOPH (SOPH) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live SOPH price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume SOPH / USDT $0.003366 $0.003366 $0.003366 -5.92% 31.81M (USDT) Trade