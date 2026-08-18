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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Sonic SVM, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Sonic SVM, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Sonic SVM (SONIC) Technical Analysis Today

Sonic SVM (SONIC) Technical Analysis Today

The Sonic SVM Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into SONIC's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Sonic SVM's analysis below.

Sonic SVM (SONIC) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.01757---5.90%-24.69%-52.88%
Know more about Sonic SVM Price

Sonic SVM Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Sonic SVM across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Strong Buy
Sell 1
Neutral 6
Buy 19
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 0Neutral 1Buy 13
Technical Indicators:Strong BuySell 1Neutral 5Buy 6
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.01764
0.01764
R2
0.01764
0.01763
R1
0.01763
0.01763
PP
0.01763
0.01763
S1
0.01762
0.01762
S2
0.01762
0.01762
S3
0.01761
0.01762

Sonic SVM Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.52M
$6.03 M
$6.55 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.02 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.03 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.09 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.10 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Sonic SVM Capital Flow

Net InflowSONICUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.00 M0.02
2026-08-17$0.02 M0.02
2026-08-16-$0.03 M0.02
2026-08-15-$0.01 M0.02
2026-08-14$0.00 M0.02

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Sonic SVM

Trade Sonic SVM (SONIC) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Sonic SVM price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
SONIC/USDT
$0.01757
$0.01757$0.01757
-3.51%
3.28M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

SONIC-to-USD Calculator

Amount

SONIC
SONIC
USD
USD

1 SONIC = 0.01756 USD