Somnia (SOMI) Information
Somnia is the fastest, most cost-effective EVM Layer-1 blockchain, capable of processing over 1 million transactions per second with sub-second finality and sub-cent fees. With this performance, Somnia enables real-time, fully on-chain experiences that go beyond financial applications. It’s the ideal foundation for building large-scale games, social platforms, metaverse economies, and AI-powered applications. Somnia’s architecture supports fully composable systems, empowering builders to create immersive, intelligent, and interactive digital experiences that scale to millions of users.
Somnia (SOMI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Somnia (SOMI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SOMI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SOMI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand SOMI's tokenomics, explore SOMI token's live price!
Somnia (SOMI) Price History
Analysing the price history of SOMI helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
