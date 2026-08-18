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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Somnia, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Somnia, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Somnia (SOMI) Technical Analysis Today

Somnia (SOMI) Technical Analysis Today

The Somnia Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into SOMI's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Somnia's analysis below.

Somnia (SOMI) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.08974--+1.01%-9.06%-42.55%
Know more about Somnia Price

Somnia Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Somnia across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 4
Neutral 16
Buy 6
Moving Averages:NeutralSell 0Neutral 9Buy 5
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 4Neutral 7Buy 1
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.0897
0.0897
R2
0.0897
0.0896
R1
0.0896
0.0896
PP
0.0896
0.0896
S1
0.0895
0.0895
S2
0.0895
0.0895
S3
0.0894
0.0895

Somnia Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.08M
$6.40 M
$6.48 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.07 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.08 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.22 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.21 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Somnia Capital Flow

Net InflowSOMIUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.04 M0.09
2026-08-17$0.00 M0.09
2026-08-16-$0.03 M0.09
2026-08-15$0.02 M0.10
2026-08-14-$0.01 M0.09

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Somnia

Trade Somnia (SOMI) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Somnia price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
SOMI/USDT
$0.08979
$0.08979$0.08979
-1.27%
659.38K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

SOMI-to-USD Calculator

Amount

SOMI
SOMI
USD
USD

1 SOMI = 0.08974 USD