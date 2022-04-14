Sologenic (SOLO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Sologenic (SOLO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Sologenic (SOLO) Information Sologenic is disrupting the asset trading industry: Tokenized Securities, Crypto Assets & NFTs.Tokenized Securities: Sologenic ecosystem utilizes the on-demand tokenization of a wide range of assets from traditional financial markets or privately owned. All assets are backed 1:1 with the real world stocks (NOT A CFD) through SAXO bank in the EU. Sologenic also supports Stock mergers and dividends. Official Website: https://www.sologenic.org/ Whitepaper: https://www.sologenic.com/downloads/sologenic-whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://bithomp.com/explorer/rsoLo2S1kiGeCcn6hCUXVrCpGMWLrRrLZz Buy SOLO Now!

Sologenic (SOLO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Sologenic (SOLO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 150.64M Total Supply: $ 400.00M Circulating Supply: $ 398.78M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 151.10M All-Time High: $ 0.94999 All-Time Low: $ 0.05447753618601995 Current Price: $ 0.37776

Sologenic (SOLO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Sologenic (SOLO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SOLO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SOLO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Sologenic (SOLO) Price History Analysing the price history of SOLO helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

SOLO Price Prediction Want to know where SOLO might be heading? Our SOLO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

