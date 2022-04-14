Soil (SOIL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Soil (SOIL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Soil (SOIL) Information Soil is a blockchain-based lending protocol that bridges the gap between traditional finance and the crypto world, reshaping corporate debt and fixed-income investments. It is a debt marketplace where established companies can obtain financing, and crypto investors can lend their stablecoins to earn yield derived from Real World Assets that exist off-chain. Official Website: https://soil.co/ Whitepaper: https://docsend.com/view/bvmug7hb67ws3igm Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x54991328ab43c7d5d31c19d1b9fa048e77b5cd16 Buy SOIL Now!

Soil (SOIL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Soil (SOIL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 10.29M $ 10.29M $ 10.29M Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 40.65M $ 40.65M $ 40.65M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 25.32M $ 25.32M $ 25.32M All-Time High: $ 4 $ 4 $ 4 All-Time Low: $ 0.09537159078089791 $ 0.09537159078089791 $ 0.09537159078089791 Current Price: $ 0.2532 $ 0.2532 $ 0.2532 Learn more about Soil (SOIL) price

Soil (SOIL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Soil (SOIL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SOIL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SOIL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SOIL's tokenomics, explore SOIL token's live price!

