SNX (SNX) Technical Analysis Today The SNX Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into SNX's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about SNX's analysis below. Sign Up

SNX (SNX) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.1931 -- -6.45% -13.30% -38.53%

SNX Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of SNX across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 5 Neutral 15 Buy 6 Moving Averages : Neutral Sell 4 Neutral 10 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Strong Buy Sell 1 Neutral 5 Buy 6 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.1932 0.1932 R2 0.1932 0.1931 R1 0.1931 0.1931 PP 0.1931 0.1931 S1 0.193 0.193 S2 0.193 0.193 S3 0.1929 0.193

SNX Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.02M $2.51 M $2.49 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.02M 3-Day Active Buys $0.11 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.09 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.04M 7-Day Active Buys $0.37 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.33 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. SNX Capital Flow Net Inflow SNXUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.04 M 0.19 2026-08-17 $0.04 M 0.20 2026-08-16 -$0.01 M 0.20 2026-08-15 $0.00 M 0.20 2026-08-14 -$0.02 M 0.20 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade SNX (SNX) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live SNX price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume SNX / USDT $0.1931 $0.1931 $0.1931 -3.11% 386.70K (USDT) Trade SNX / USDC $0.1934 $0.1934 $0.1934 -2.91% 283.90K (USDT) Trade