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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on SNX, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on SNX, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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SNX (SNX) Technical Analysis Today

SNX (SNX) Technical Analysis Today

The SNX Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into SNX's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about SNX's analysis below.

SNX (SNX) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.1931---6.45%-13.30%-38.53%
Know more about SNX Price

SNX Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of SNX across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 5
Neutral 15
Buy 6
Moving Averages:NeutralSell 4Neutral 10Buy 0
Technical Indicators:Strong BuySell 1Neutral 5Buy 6
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.1932
0.1932
R2
0.1932
0.1931
R1
0.1931
0.1931
PP
0.1931
0.1931
S1
0.193
0.193
S2
0.193
0.193
S3
0.1929
0.193

SNX Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
0.02M
$2.51 M
$2.49 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.02M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.11 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.09 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.04M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.37 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.33 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

SNX Capital Flow

Net InflowSNXUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.04 M0.19
2026-08-17$0.04 M0.20
2026-08-16-$0.01 M0.20
2026-08-15$0.00 M0.20
2026-08-14-$0.02 M0.20

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about SNX

Trade SNX (SNX) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live SNX price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
SNX/USDT
$0.1931
$0.1931$0.1931
-3.11%
386.70K (USDT)
SNX/USDC
$0.1934
$0.1934$0.1934
-2.91%
283.90K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

SNX-to-USD Calculator

Amount

SNX
SNX
USD
USD

1 SNX = 0.1931 USD