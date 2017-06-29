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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on StatusNetwork, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on StatusNetwork, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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StatusNetwork (SNT) Technical Analysis Today

StatusNetwork (SNT) Technical Analysis Today

The StatusNetwork Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into SNT's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about StatusNetwork's analysis below.

StatusNetwork (SNT) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.00501---4.21%-29.74%-47.87%
Know more about StatusNetwork Price

StatusNetwork Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of StatusNetwork across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 8
Neutral 3
Buy 15
Moving Averages:BuySell 4Neutral 0Buy 10
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 4Neutral 3Buy 5
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.004992
0.004991
R2
0.004991
0.004989
R1
0.004989
0.004989
PP
0.004988
0.004988
S1
0.004986
0.004986
S2
0.004985
0.004986
S3
0.004983
0.004985

StatusNetwork Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.23M
$1.10 M
$1.32 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.63 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.64 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.91 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.91 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

StatusNetwork Capital Flow

Net InflowSNTUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.00 M0.00
2026-08-17$0.11 M0.01
2026-08-16$0.00 M0.00
2026-08-15$0.05 M0.00
2026-08-14$0.03 M0.00

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about StatusNetwork

Trade StatusNetwork (SNT) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live StatusNetwork price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
SNT/USDT
$0.00501
$0.00501$0.00501
-3.83%
10.24M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

SNT-to-USD Calculator

Amount

SNT
SNT
USD
USD

1 SNT = 0.005 USD