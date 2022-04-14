Sensay (SNSY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Sensay (SNSY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Sensay (SNSY) Information Sensay creates lifelike AI Digital Replicas, offering everyone limitless potential in a digital age. These on-chain verified autonomous Digital Replicas empower users to retain ownership and monetize this powerful technology. Starting with replicas for dementia patients and their families, the technology has an immediate social impact. Beyond this, the use cases for these digital twins are endless. Official Website: https://www.snsy.ai/ Whitepaper: https://docs.snsy.ai Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/address/0x82a605D6D9114F4Ad6D5Ee461027477EeED31E34 Buy SNSY Now!

Sensay (SNSY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Sensay (SNSY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 9.84M $ 9.84M $ 9.84M Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 5.21B $ 5.21B $ 5.21B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 18.90M $ 18.90M $ 18.90M All-Time High: $ 0.012 $ 0.012 $ 0.012 All-Time Low: $ 0.000732031742351647 $ 0.000732031742351647 $ 0.000732031742351647 Current Price: $ 0.00189 $ 0.00189 $ 0.00189 Learn more about Sensay (SNSY) price

Sensay (SNSY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Sensay (SNSY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SNSY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SNSY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SNSY's tokenomics, explore SNSY token's live price!

