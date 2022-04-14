SNPIT (SNPT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SNPIT (SNPT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SNPIT (SNPT) Information SNPIT (Snap-it) is a P2E GameFi/DePIN project where you can use camera NFTs to take photos, build a photo database network and participate in battles to earn rewards. Official Website: https://lp.snpit.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://wp.snpit.xyz/ , https://bobg.gitbook.io/snpt-en Block Explorer: https://polygonscan.com/token/0x22737f5bbb7c5b5ba407b0c1c9a9cdf66cf25d7d Buy SNPT Now!

SNPIT (SNPT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SNPIT (SNPT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 7.35M $ 7.35M $ 7.35M All-Time High: $ 0.10749 $ 0.10749 $ 0.10749 All-Time Low: $ 0.003674454356925423 $ 0.003674454356925423 $ 0.003674454356925423 Current Price: $ 0.00735 $ 0.00735 $ 0.00735 Learn more about SNPIT (SNPT) price

SNPIT (SNPT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SNPIT (SNPT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SNPT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SNPT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SNPT's tokenomics, explore SNPT token's live price!

SNPIT (SNPT) Price History Analysing the price history of SNPT helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore SNPT Price History now!

SNPT Price Prediction Want to know where SNPT might be heading? Our SNPT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See SNPT token's Price Prediction now!

