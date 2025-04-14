StarryNift Logo

StarryNift Price(SNIFT)

USD

StarryNift (SNIFT) Live Price Chart

$0.00744
$0.00744$0.00744
+0.94%(1D)

SNIFT Live Price Data & Information

The current price of StarryNift (SNIFT) today is 0.00743 USD with a current market cap of $ 1.15M USD. SNIFT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key StarryNift Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 120.08K USD
- StarryNift price change within the day is +0.94%
- It has a circulating supply of 155.04M USD

Get real-time price updates of the SNIFT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SNIFT price information.

SNIFT Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of StarryNift for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0000693+0.94%
30 Days$ -0.00126-14.50%
60 Days$ -0.01654-69.01%
90 Days$ -0.03444-82.26%
StarryNift Price Change Today

Today, SNIFT recorded a change of $ +0.0000693 (+0.94%), reflecting its latest market activity.

StarryNift 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00126 (-14.50%), showing the token's short-term performance.

StarryNift 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, SNIFT saw a change of $ -0.01654 (-69.01%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

StarryNift 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.03444 (-82.26%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

SNIFT Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of StarryNift: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.00705
$ 0.00705$ 0.00705

$ 0.00759
$ 0.00759$ 0.00759

$ 0.12637
$ 0.12637$ 0.12637

-0.54%

+0.94%

+11.39%

SNIFT Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 1.15M
$ 1.15M$ 1.15M

$ 120.08K
$ 120.08K$ 120.08K

155.04M
155.04M 155.04M

What is StarryNift (SNIFT)

StarryNift is a premier AI-powered co-creation platform that transforms virtual experiences with AI SDK infrastructure. Users can play games, create content, engage in social interactions, develop DIDs, and earn rewards immersively. Our mission is to push the boundaries of AI infrastructure, redefine interactive experiences, and foster a sense of shared value appreciation with the token economy.

StarryNift is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your StarryNift investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check SNIFT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about StarryNift on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your StarryNift buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

StarryNift Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as StarryNift, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SNIFT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our StarryNift price prediction page.

StarryNift Price History

Tracing SNIFT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SNIFT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our StarryNift price history page.

How to buy StarryNift (SNIFT)

Looking for how to buy StarryNift? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase StarryNift on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

SNIFT to Local Currencies

1 SNIFT to VND
190.51263
1 SNIFT to AUD
A$0.0118137
1 SNIFT to GBP
0.0056468
1 SNIFT to EUR
0.0065384
1 SNIFT to USD
$0.00743
1 SNIFT to MYR
RM0.0327663
1 SNIFT to TRY
0.2827858
1 SNIFT to JPY
¥1.0696228
1 SNIFT to RUB
0.6127521
1 SNIFT to INR
0.6394258
1 SNIFT to IDR
Rp125.9321845
1 SNIFT to KRW
10.6142751
1 SNIFT to PHP
0.4241044
1 SNIFT to EGP
￡E.0.3788557
1 SNIFT to BRL
R$0.0433912
1 SNIFT to CAD
C$0.0102534
1 SNIFT to BDT
0.9026707
1 SNIFT to NGN
11.9452853
1 SNIFT to UAH
0.3067104
1 SNIFT to VES
Bs0.52753
1 SNIFT to PKR
Rs2.084115
1 SNIFT to KZT
3.8476998
1 SNIFT to THB
฿0.250391
1 SNIFT to TWD
NT$0.241475
1 SNIFT to AED
د.إ0.0272681
1 SNIFT to CHF
Fr0.0060926
1 SNIFT to HKD
HK$0.0575825
1 SNIFT to MAD
.د.م0.0688018
1 SNIFT to MXN
$0.1494916

StarryNift Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of StarryNift, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official StarryNift Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About StarryNift

