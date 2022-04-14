SNEK (SNEK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SNEK (SNEK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SNEK (SNEK) Information SNEK aims to be the chillest meme coin on Cardano with a fair distributed launch including 0% of the supply set aside to the team and a high circulating supply/low emissions right from the start. With a goal to unite communities across Cardano and onboard new users from outside chains. Official Website: https://www.snek.com Block Explorer: https://cardanoscan.io/token/279c909f348e533da5808898f87f9a14bb2c3dfbbacccd631d927a3f534e454b Buy SNEK Now!

Market Cap: $ 269.19M
Total Supply: $ 76.72B
Circulating Supply: $ 74.60B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 276.81M
All-Time High: $ 0.009495
All-Time Low: $ 0.000038959898786517
Current Price: $ 0.0036083

SNEK (SNEK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of SNEK (SNEK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply: The maximum number of SNEK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SNEK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

