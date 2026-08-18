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The live Nebula3 price today is 0.0003176 GBP.SN3 market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time SN3 to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Nebula3 price today is 0.0003176 GBP.SN3 market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time SN3 to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Nebula3 Price(SN3)

1 SN3 to GBP Live Price:

￡0.000231848
￡0.000231848￡0.000231848
+13.38%1D
GBP
Nebula3 (SN3) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 13:00:44 (UTC+8)

Nebula3 Price Today

The live Nebula3 (SN3) price today is ￡ 0.0003176, with a 13.38% change over the past 24 hours. The current SN3 to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.0003176 per SN3.

Nebula3 currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- SN3. During the last 24 hours, SN3 traded between ￡ 0.0002496 (low) and ￡ 0.0005342 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, SN3 moved -10.16% in the last hour and +10.12% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 60.44K.

Nebula3 (SN3) Market Information

--
----

￡ 60.44K
￡ 60.44K￡ 60.44K

￡ 317.60K
￡ 317.60K￡ 317.60K

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

BSC

The current Market Cap of Nebula3 is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 60.44K. The circulating supply of SN3 is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 317.60K.

Nebula3 Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.0002496
￡ 0.0002496￡ 0.0002496
24H Low
￡ 0.0005342
￡ 0.0005342￡ 0.0005342
24H High

￡ 0.0002496
￡ 0.0002496￡ 0.0002496

￡ 0.0005342
￡ 0.0005342￡ 0.0005342

--
----

--
----

-10.16%

+13.38%

+10.12%

+10.12%

Nebula3 (SN3) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of Nebula3 for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ +0.00002736+13.38%
30 Days￡ -0.00009-22.09%
60 Days￡ -0.0002016-38.83%
90 Days￡ -0.0004214-57.03%
Nebula3 Price Change Today

Today, SN3 recorded a change of ￡ +0.00002736 (+13.38%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Nebula3 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.00009 (-22.09%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Nebula3 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, SN3 saw a change of ￡ -0.0002016 (-38.83%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Nebula3 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.0004214 (-57.03%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Nebula3 (SN3)?

Check out the Nebula3 Price History page now.

Analysis for Nebula3

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Nebula3 recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

Nebula3 market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the SN3 market: bullish, bullish 72% | bearish 28%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJGolden CrossK > DShort-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
EMA Group5‑6 Buy60‑80% BuyMajority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
StochRSI20‑80Neutral ZoneNormal pace, no extreme signals.
MACDGolden CrossDIF > DEABullish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Lower ≤ Price ≤ MiddleBetween lower and middle bandRelatively weak, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group5‑6 Buy60‑80% BuyMajority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
Pivot PointS1 ≤ Price < PivotBetween S1‑PivotJust left central pivot, moderately low position.

**[Market Structure]** SN3_USDT is currently trading at 7.831E-4 on the 4-hour timeframe, positioned below the central axis of the hub at 8.08E-4 by 3.08%, and within a narrow range above the S1 support level of 7.51E-4 by 4.27%. Both the MA group and EMA group have registered 5–6 buy signals, with the short- to medium-term moving average system showing a consistent bullish alignment. The price remains in the lower half of the hub structure but has not yet breached the key support level. **[Momentum Status]** The MACD indicator displays a golden cross pattern, with the fast and slow lines beginning to converge upward. The RSI remains within a neutral range, indicating no clear bias between bulls and bears at this stage. The short-term moving average system aligns with the medium-term trend indicators, and momentum is relatively concentrated on the bullish side.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

What factors influence Nebula3's prices?

Several key factors influence Nebula3 (SN3) prices:

Market sentiment and investor confidence drive demand fluctuations. Trading volume and liquidity affect price stability. Project development progress, partnerships, and technological updates impact value perception. Overall cryptocurrency market trends create correlation effects. Regulatory news and compliance developments influence investor behavior. Token supply mechanics, including staking rewards and burning mechanisms, affect scarcity. Community adoption and ecosystem growth contribute to long-term value. Macroeconomic factors like inflation and institutional adoption also play roles in price movements.

Why do people want to know Nebula3's price today?

People want to know Nebula3 (SN3) price today for several key reasons: making informed trading decisions, timing buy/sell orders, portfolio valuation, tracking investment performance, and assessing market trends. Real-time pricing helps investors manage risk and capitalize on opportunities.

Price Prediction for Nebula3

Nebula3 (SN3) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SN3 in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Nebula3 (SN3) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Nebula3 could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Nebula3 will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SN3 price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Nebula3 Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest Nebula3 in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with Nebula3? Buying SN3 is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Nebula3. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Nebula3 (SN3) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Nebula3 will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Nebula3 (SN3) Guide

What can you do with Nebula3

Owning Nebula3 allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Nebula3 (SN3) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Nebula3 (SN3)

Nebula3 is a Multi-chain GameFi platform converting proven Web2 games into scalable Web3 titles.

Nebula3 Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Nebula3, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Nebula3 Website
Block Explorer

Category :

Artificial Intelligence (AI)Binance Alpha SpotlightBNB Chain Ecosystem

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Nebula3

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 13:00:44 (UTC+8)

Nebula3 (SN3) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Nebula3

SN3 USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on SN3 with leverage. Explore SN3 USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Nebula3 (SN3) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Nebula3 price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
SN3/USDT
￡0.000232359
￡0.000232359￡0.000232359
+13.59%
204.36M (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SN3-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

SN3
SN3
GBP
GBP

1 SN3 = 0.000231848 GBP