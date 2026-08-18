Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesSNDKEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up
MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Solstice Finance, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Solstice Finance, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About SLX

SLX Price Info

What is SLX

SLX Official Website

SLX Tokenomics

SLX Price Forecast

SLX History

SLX Buying Guide

SLX-to-Fiat Currency Converter

SLX Spot

SLX USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Solstice Finance (SLX) Technical Analysis Today

Solstice Finance (SLX) Technical Analysis Today

The Solstice Finance Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into SLX's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Solstice Finance's analysis below.

Solstice Finance (SLX) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.06503---14.37%-38.37%+73.41%
Know more about Solstice Finance Price

Solstice Finance Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Solstice Finance across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 15
Neutral 4
Buy 7
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 14Neutral 0Buy 0
Technical Indicators:Strong BuySell 1Neutral 4Buy 7
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.0652
0.0651
R2
0.0651
0.0651
R1
0.0651
0.0651
PP
0.065
0.065
S1
0.065
0.065
S2
0.0649
0.065
S3
0.0649
0.0649

Solstice Finance Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.18M
$3.66 M
$3.84 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.05M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.47 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.52 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.02M
7-Day Active Buys
$1.13 M
7-Day Active Sells
$1.15 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Solstice Finance Capital Flow

Net InflowSLXUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.00 M0.06
2026-08-17-$0.02 M0.07
2026-08-16$0.01 M0.07
2026-08-15$0.13 M0.08
2026-08-14-$0.04 M0.08

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Solstice Finance

Trade Solstice Finance (SLX) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Solstice Finance price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
SLX/USDT
$0.06503
$0.06503$0.06503
-7.71%
2.92M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

SLX-to-USD Calculator

Amount

SLX
SLX
USD
USD

1 SLX = 0.06503 USD