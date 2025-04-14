Slingshot Logo

Slingshot Price(SLING)

USD

Slingshot (SLING) Live Price Chart

$0.009265
$0.009265$0.009265
+6.87%(1D)

SLING Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Slingshot (SLING) today is 0.009262 USD with a current market cap of $ 1.73M USD. SLING to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Slingshot Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 197.62K USD
- Slingshot price change within the day is +6.87%
- It has a circulating supply of 186.47M USD

Get real-time price updates of the SLING to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SLING price information.

SLING Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Slingshot for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00059559+6.87%
30 Days$ +0.001762+23.49%
60 Days$ +0.001762+23.49%
90 Days$ +0.001762+23.49%
Slingshot Price Change Today

Today, SLING recorded a change of $ +0.00059559 (+6.87%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Slingshot 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.001762 (+23.49%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Slingshot 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, SLING saw a change of $ +0.001762 (+23.49%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Slingshot 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.001762 (+23.49%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

SLING Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Slingshot: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.008493
$ 0.008493$ 0.008493

$ 0.010417
$ 0.010417$ 0.010417

$ 0.07452
$ 0.07452$ 0.07452

-0.74%

+6.87%

0.00%

SLING Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 1.73M
$ 1.73M$ 1.73M

$ 197.62K
$ 197.62K$ 197.62K

186.47M
186.47M 186.47M

What is Slingshot (SLING)

Slingshot, the Roblox + AI game launcher. Slingshot is a revolutionary gaming platform where you can co-own the next billion dollar game. For the first time, gamers can join forces with creators and influencers to shape the direction of their favorite games and reap the rewards of their success. By co-owning games through the innovative $SLING token model, you'll have a real stake in the games’ success. Slingshot isn’t just launching games, but launching real IP.

Slingshot is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Slingshot investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check SLING staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Slingshot on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Slingshot buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Slingshot Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Slingshot, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SLING? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Slingshot price prediction page.

Slingshot Price History

Tracing SLING's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SLING's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Slingshot price history page.

How to buy Slingshot (SLING)

Looking for how to buy Slingshot? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Slingshot on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

SLING to Local Currencies

1 SLING to VND
237.486942
1 SLING to AUD
A$0.01472658
1 SLING to GBP
0.00703912
1 SLING to EUR
0.00815056
1 SLING to USD
$0.009262
1 SLING to MYR
RM0.04084542
1 SLING to TRY
0.35251172
1 SLING to JPY
¥1.33335752
1 SLING to RUB
0.76383714
1 SLING to INR
0.79708772
1 SLING to IDR
Rp156.9830273
1 SLING to KRW
13.23141534
1 SLING to PHP
0.52867496
1 SLING to EGP
￡E.0.47226938
1 SLING to BRL
R$0.05409008
1 SLING to CAD
C$0.01278156
1 SLING to BDT
1.12524038
1 SLING to NGN
14.89061002
1 SLING to UAH
0.38233536
1 SLING to VES
Bs0.657602
1 SLING to PKR
Rs2.597991
1 SLING to KZT
4.79641932
1 SLING to THB
฿0.3121294
1 SLING to TWD
NT$0.301015
1 SLING to AED
د.إ0.03399154
1 SLING to CHF
Fr0.00759484
1 SLING to HKD
HK$0.0717805
1 SLING to MAD
.د.م0.08576612
1 SLING to MXN
$0.18635144

Slingshot Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Slingshot, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Slingshot Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Slingshot

Hot News

What is USDT (Tether)? A Complete Guide for Cryptocurrency Beginners

For beginners entering crypto space, understanding USDT is crucial as it serves as a safe haven during market volatility and provides a familiar unit of account. This guide will explain everything you need to know about USDT, from its basic concept to its uses, benefits, and how to get started with it.

April 14, 2025

MEXC Lists WalletConnect (WCT) with Airdrop+ Event Offering 273,000 WCT & 50,000 USDT in Rewards

MEXC will list WalletConnect Network (WCT) on April 15, 2025 (UTC), with Airdrop+ rewards totaling 273,000 WCT and 50,000 USDT for users!

April 14, 2025

What is Tether (USDT)? Complete Guide to the Top Stablecoin in Crypto

This comprehensive guide explores Tether’s mechanics, historical development, and pivotal role in modern cryptocurrency markets—examining its technical infrastructure, market dominance, practical applications, and the controversies that have shaped it. Whether you’re a trader, investor, or crypto enthusiast, this guide provides the essential knowledge to understand this critical piece of cryptocurrency infrastructure with confidence.

April 14, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

SLING
USD

1 SLING = 0.009262 USD

Trade

SLINGUSDT
$0.009262
$0.009262$0.009262
+2.91%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee