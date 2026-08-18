Sleepless AI Price Today

The live Sleepless AI (SLEEPLESSAI) price today is ￡ 0.0171, with a 0.34% change over the past 24 hours. The current SLEEPLESSAI to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.0171 per SLEEPLESSAI.

Sleepless AI currently ranks #895 by market capitalisation at ￡ 9.51M, with a circulating supply of 556.31M SLEEPLESSAI. During the last 24 hours, SLEEPLESSAI traded between ￡ 0.0168 (low) and ￡ 0.0173 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 1.735539520503075505, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0123958471816330788.

In short-term performance, SLEEPLESSAI moved +0.11% in the last hour and -3.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 59.55K.

Sleepless AI (SLEEPLESSAI) Market Information

Rank No.895 Market Cap ￡ 9.51M￡ 9.51M ￡ 9.51M Volume (24H) ￡ 59.55K￡ 59.55K ￡ 59.55K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 17.10M￡ 17.10M ￡ 17.10M Circulation Supply 556.31M 556.31M 556.31M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 55.63% Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Sleepless AI is ￡ 9.51M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 59.55K. The circulating supply of SLEEPLESSAI is 556.31M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 17.10M.