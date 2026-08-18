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The live Sleepless AI price today is 0.0171 GBP.SLEEPLESSAI market cap is 9,512,943.721443 GBP. Track real-time SLEEPLESSAI to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Sleepless AI price today is 0.0171 GBP.SLEEPLESSAI market cap is 9,512,943.721443 GBP. Track real-time SLEEPLESSAI to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

More About SLEEPLESSAI

SLEEPLESSAI Price Info

What is SLEEPLESSAI

SLEEPLESSAI Whitepaper

SLEEPLESSAI Official Website

SLEEPLESSAI Tokenomics

SLEEPLESSAI Price Forecast

SLEEPLESSAI History

SLEEPLESSAI Buying Guide

SLEEPLESSAI-to-Fiat Currency Converter

SLEEPLESSAI Spot

SLEEPLESSAI USDT-M Futures

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Sleepless AI Price(SLEEPLESSAI)

1 SLEEPLESSAI to GBP Live Price:

￡0.012483
￡0.012483￡0.012483
-0.34%1D
GBP
Sleepless AI (SLEEPLESSAI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 18:50:52 (UTC+8)

Sleepless AI Price Today

The live Sleepless AI (SLEEPLESSAI) price today is ￡ 0.0171, with a 0.34% change over the past 24 hours. The current SLEEPLESSAI to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.0171 per SLEEPLESSAI.

Sleepless AI currently ranks #895 by market capitalisation at ￡ 9.51M, with a circulating supply of 556.31M SLEEPLESSAI. During the last 24 hours, SLEEPLESSAI traded between ￡ 0.0168 (low) and ￡ 0.0173 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 1.735539520503075505, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0123958471816330788.

In short-term performance, SLEEPLESSAI moved +0.11% in the last hour and -3.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 59.55K.

Sleepless AI (SLEEPLESSAI) Market Information

No.895

￡ 9.51M
￡ 9.51M￡ 9.51M

￡ 59.55K
￡ 59.55K￡ 59.55K

￡ 17.10M
￡ 17.10M￡ 17.10M

556.31M
556.31M 556.31M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

55.63%

BSC

The current Market Cap of Sleepless AI is ￡ 9.51M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 59.55K. The circulating supply of SLEEPLESSAI is 556.31M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 17.10M.

Sleepless AI Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.0168
￡ 0.0168￡ 0.0168
24H Low
￡ 0.0173
￡ 0.0173￡ 0.0173
24H High

￡ 0.0168
￡ 0.0168￡ 0.0168

￡ 0.0173
￡ 0.0173￡ 0.0173

￡ 1.735539520503075505
￡ 1.735539520503075505￡ 1.735539520503075505

￡ 0.0123958471816330788
￡ 0.0123958471816330788￡ 0.0123958471816330788

+0.11%

-0.33%

-3.01%

-3.01%

Sleepless AI (SLEEPLESSAI) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of Sleepless AI for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ -0.0000426-0.33%
30 Days￡ -0.00305-15.14%
60 Days￡ -0.00314-15.52%
90 Days￡ -0.01058-38.23%
Sleepless AI Price Change Today

Today, SLEEPLESSAI recorded a change of ￡ -0.0000426 (-0.33%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Sleepless AI 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.00305 (-15.14%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Sleepless AI 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, SLEEPLESSAI saw a change of ￡ -0.00314 (-15.52%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Sleepless AI 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.01058 (-38.23%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Sleepless AI (SLEEPLESSAI)?

Check out the Sleepless AI Price History page now.

Analysis for Sleepless AI

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Sleepless AI recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

What factors influence Sleepless AI's prices?

Several factors influence Sleepless AI (AI) token prices:

1. Market sentiment toward AI and gaming tokens
2. Platform adoption and user growth
3. Token utility and staking rewards
4. Partnership announcements and integrations
5. Overall cryptocurrency market trends
6. Trading volume and liquidity
7. Development milestones and roadmap progress
8. Competition from similar AI gaming projects
9. Regulatory news affecting crypto markets
10. Community engagement and social media buzz

These factors interact to create price volatility typical of emerging crypto projects.

Why do people want to know Sleepless AI's price today?

People want to know Sleepless AI price today for several key reasons: trading decisions, portfolio tracking, market timing for buying/selling, profit/loss calculations, and staying updated on AI-crypto sector trends. Real-time price data helps investors make informed choices about entry/exit points.

Price Prediction for Sleepless AI

Sleepless AI (SLEEPLESSAI) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SLEEPLESSAI in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Sleepless AI (SLEEPLESSAI) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Sleepless AI could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Sleepless AI will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SLEEPLESSAI price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Sleepless AI Price Prediction.

About Sleepless AI

AI (Artificial Intelligence) is a digital asset that operates on a decentralized network. Its primary purpose is to facilitate and incentivize the development and use of artificial intelligence technologies in a distributed and decentralized manner. AI uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, ensuring security and efficiency in transactions. The asset's issuance model is designed to reward contributors to the network, such as developers and data providers. This crypto asset is typically used within its ecosystem to access AI services, contribute to the development of AI technologies, and participate in network governance. AI's role in the cryptocurrency space is unique, as it merges the innovative fields of blockchain and artificial intelligence.

How to buy & Invest Sleepless AI in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with Sleepless AI? Buying SLEEPLESSAI is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Sleepless AI. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Sleepless AI (SLEEPLESSAI) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Sleepless AI will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Sleepless AI (SLEEPLESSAI) Guide

What can you do with Sleepless AI

Owning Sleepless AI allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Sleepless AI (SLEEPLESSAI) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Sleepless AI (SLEEPLESSAI)

Sleepless AI emerges as a groundbreaking Web3+AI gaming platform, ingeniously blending artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. At its core, Sleepless AI aims to revolutionize the gaming industry with its unique approach and the extensive expertise of its team.

Sleepless AI Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Sleepless AI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Sleepless AI Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Sleepless AI

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 18:50:52 (UTC+8)

Sleepless AI (SLEEPLESSAI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Sleepless AI

SLEEPLESSAI USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on SLEEPLESSAI with leverage. Explore SLEEPLESSAI USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Sleepless AI (SLEEPLESSAI) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Sleepless AI price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
SLEEPLESSAI/USDT
￡0.0123078
￡0.0123078￡0.0123078
-1.91%
3.50M (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SLEEPLESSAI-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

SLEEPLESSAI
SLEEPLESSAI
GBP
GBP

1 SLEEPLESSAI = 0.012483 GBP