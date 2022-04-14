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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on SkyAI, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on SkyAI, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About SKYAI

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SkyAI (SKYAI) Technical Analysis Today

SkyAI (SKYAI) Technical Analysis Today

The SkyAI Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into SKYAI's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about SkyAI's analysis below.

SkyAI (SKYAI) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.06984---32.89%+135.62%-78.34%
Know more about SkyAI Price

SkyAI Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of SkyAI across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 11
Neutral 4
Buy 11
Moving Averages:SellSell 10Neutral 0Buy 4
Technical Indicators:Strong BuySell 1Neutral 4Buy 7
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.07027
0.0702
R2
0.0702
0.07011
R1
0.07005
0.07006
PP
0.06998
0.06998
S1
0.06983
0.06989
S2
0.06976
0.06984
S3
0.06961
0.06976

SkyAI Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.53M
$7.64 M
$8.17 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.06M
3-Day Active Buys
$12.43 M
3-Day Active Sells
$12.38 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.19M
7-Day Active Buys
$36.30 M
7-Day Active Sells
$36.11 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

SkyAI Capital Flow

Net InflowSKYAIUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about SkyAI

Trade SkyAI (SKYAI) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live SkyAI price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
SKYAI/USDT
$0.06984
$0.06984$0.06984
-2.71%
3.49M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

SKYAI-to-USD Calculator

Amount

SKYAI
SKYAI
USD
USD

1 SKYAI = 0.06984 USD