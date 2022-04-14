SkyAI (SKYAI) Technical Analysis Today The SkyAI Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into SKYAI's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about SkyAI's analysis below. Sign Up

SkyAI (SKYAI) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.06984 -- -32.89% +135.62% -78.34%

SkyAI Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of SkyAI across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 11 Neutral 4 Buy 11 Moving Averages : Sell Sell 10 Neutral 0 Buy 4 Technical Indicators : Strong Buy Sell 1 Neutral 4 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.07027 0.0702 R2 0.0702 0.07011 R1 0.07005 0.07006 PP 0.06998 0.06998 S1 0.06983 0.06989 S2 0.06976 0.06984 S3 0.06961 0.06976

SkyAI Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.53M $7.64 M $8.17 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.06M 3-Day Active Buys $12.43 M 3-Day Active Sells $12.38 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.19M 7-Day Active Buys $36.30 M 7-Day Active Sells $36.11 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. SkyAI Capital Flow Net Inflow SKYAIUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade SkyAI (SKYAI) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live SkyAI price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume SKYAI / USDT $0.06984 $0.06984 $0.06984 -2.71% 3.49M (USDT) Trade