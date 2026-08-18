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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Sky Protocol, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Sky Protocol, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Sky Protocol (SKY) Technical Analysis Today

Sky Protocol (SKY) Technical Analysis Today

The Sky Protocol Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into SKY's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Sky Protocol's analysis below.

Sky Protocol (SKY) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.0547--+3.34%-8.97%-20.79%
Know more about Sky Protocol Price

Sky Protocol Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Sky Protocol across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 17
Neutral 2
Buy 7
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 13Neutral 1Buy 0
Technical Indicators:BuySell 4Neutral 1Buy 7
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.05466
0.05465
R2
0.05465
0.05464
R1
0.05464
0.05464
PP
0.05463
0.05463
S1
0.05462
0.05462
S2
0.05461
0.05462
S3
0.0546
0.05461

Sky Protocol Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.03M
$1.01 M
$1.04 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.26 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.26 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.02M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.45 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.44 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Sky Protocol Capital Flow

Net InflowSKYUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.41 M0.05
2026-08-17$0.19 M0.05
2026-08-16$0.01 M0.05
2026-08-15-$0.17 M0.05
2026-08-14-$0.33 M0.05

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Sky Protocol

Trade Sky Protocol (SKY) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Sky Protocol price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
SKY/USDT
$0.0547
$0.0547$0.0547
+2.54%
1.23M (USDT)
SKY/USDC
$0.05464
$0.05464$0.05464
+2.55%
1.05M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

SKY-to-USD Calculator

Amount

SKY
SKY
USD
USD

1 SKY = 0.0547 USD