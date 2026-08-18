SKALE (SKL) Technical Analysis Today The SKALE Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into SKL's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about SKALE's analysis below. Sign Up

SKALE (SKL) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.003275 -- -7.33% -23.58% -46.46%

SKALE Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of SKALE across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 10 Neutral 8 Buy 8 Moving Averages : Sell Sell 8 Neutral 2 Buy 4 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 2 Neutral 6 Buy 4 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.003271 0.00327 R2 0.00327 0.00327 R1 0.00327 0.00327 PP 0.003269 0.003269 S1 0.003269 0.003269 S2 0.003268 0.003269 S3 0.003268 0.003268

SKALE Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.05M $2.50 M $2.54 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.01 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.01 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.05 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.05 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. SKALE Capital Flow Net Inflow SKLUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.05 M 0.00 2026-08-17 -$0.01 M 0.00 2026-08-16 $0.01 M 0.00 2026-08-15 $0.00 M 0.00 2026-08-14 $0.03 M 0.00 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade SKALE (SKL) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live SKALE price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume SKL / USDT $0.003275 $0.003275 $0.003275 -3.30% 18.48M (USDT) Trade SKL / USDC $0.00327 $0.00327 $0.00327 -3.42% 16.30M (USDT) Trade