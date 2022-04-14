SinVerse (SIN) Tokenomics

SinVerse (SIN) Information

The SinCity Token is a metaverse multiplayer game based on blockchain technology. The game is set in one of the most controversial cities in the world, where digital real estate can be purchased. Users can buy this land to develop and construct their empires. The objective of the game is to become the ultimate protagonist. It will be a highly social platform where you can create clubs for your friends, host online events, and even participate in underworld activities to win game rewards.

Official Website:
https://sinverse.com/
Whitepaper:
https://sinverse.com/documents
Block Explorer:
https://bscscan.com/token/0x6397de0f9aedc0f7a8fa8b438dde883b9c201010

SinVerse (SIN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for SinVerse (SIN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 887.06K
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 825.94M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 1.07M
All-Time High:
$ 0.71
All-Time Low:
$ 0.000848252553658032
Current Price:
$ 0.001074
SinVerse (SIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of SinVerse (SIN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of SIN tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many SIN tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.