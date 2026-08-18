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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Sign, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Sign, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Sign (SIGN) Technical Analysis Today

Sign (SIGN) Technical Analysis Today

The Sign Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into SIGN's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Sign's analysis below.

Sign (SIGN) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.006534---3.73%-22.82%-49.59%
Know more about Sign Price

Sign Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Sign across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 12
Neutral 4
Buy 10
Moving Averages:SellSell 8Neutral 1Buy 5
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 4Neutral 3Buy 5
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.006527
0.006527
R2
0.006527
0.006526
R1
0.006526
0.006526
PP
0.006526
0.006526
S1
0.006525
0.006525
S2
0.006525
0.006525
S3
0.006524
0.006525

Sign Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.21M
$3.43 M
$3.63 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.10 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.10 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.18 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.18 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Sign Capital Flow

Net InflowSIGNUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.02 M0.01
2026-08-17$0.01 M0.01
2026-08-16-$0.02 M0.01
2026-08-15$0.01 M0.01
2026-08-14-$0.13 M0.01

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Sign

Trade Sign (SIGN) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Sign price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
SIGN/USDT
$0.006534
$0.006534$0.006534
-3.11%
8.30M (USDT)
SIGN/USDC
$0.006526
$0.006526$0.006526
-3.07%
8.02M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

SIGN-to-USD Calculator

Amount

SIGN
SIGN
USD
USD

1 SIGN = 0.006534 USD