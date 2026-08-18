Sign (SIGN) Technical Analysis Today The Sign Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into SIGN's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Sign's analysis below. Sign Up

Sign (SIGN) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.006534 -- -3.73% -22.82% -49.59%

Sign Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Sign across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 12 Neutral 4 Buy 10 Moving Averages : Sell Sell 8 Neutral 1 Buy 5 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 4 Neutral 3 Buy 5 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.006527 0.006527 R2 0.006527 0.006526 R1 0.006526 0.006526 PP 0.006526 0.006526 S1 0.006525 0.006525 S2 0.006525 0.006525 S3 0.006524 0.006525

Sign Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.21M $3.43 M $3.63 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.10 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.10 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.18 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.18 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Sign Capital Flow Net Inflow SIGNUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.02 M 0.01 2026-08-17 $0.01 M 0.01 2026-08-16 -$0.02 M 0.01 2026-08-15 $0.01 M 0.01 2026-08-14 -$0.13 M 0.01 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Sign (SIGN) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Sign price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume SIGN / USDT $0.006534 $0.006534 $0.006534 -3.11% 8.30M (USDT) Trade SIGN / USDC $0.006526 $0.006526 $0.006526 -3.07% 8.02M (USDT) Trade