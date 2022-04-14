Sigma (SIGMA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Sigma (SIGMA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Sigma (SIGMA) Information Sigma males are considered to be independent, introverted, and individuals who distance themselves from societal rules and group norms.This is an internet culture phenomenon. Official Website: https://www.sigmasolana.com/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/5SVG3T9CNQsm2kEwzbRq6hASqh1oGfjqTtLXYUibpump Buy SIGMA Now!

Sigma (SIGMA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Sigma (SIGMA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 15.94M $ 15.94M $ 15.94M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 899.85M $ 899.85M $ 899.85M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.10411 $ 0.10411 $ 0.10411 All-Time Low: $ 0.003830283803696889 $ 0.003830283803696889 $ 0.003830283803696889 Current Price: $ 0.017711 $ 0.017711 $ 0.017711 Learn more about Sigma (SIGMA) price

Sigma (SIGMA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Sigma (SIGMA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SIGMA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SIGMA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SIGMA's tokenomics, explore SIGMA token's live price!

How to Buy SIGMA Interested in adding Sigma (SIGMA) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy SIGMA, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy SIGMA on MEXC now!

Sigma (SIGMA) Price History Analysing the price history of SIGMA helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore SIGMA Price History now!

SIGMA Price Prediction Want to know where SIGMA might be heading? Our SIGMA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See SIGMA token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!