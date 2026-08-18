ShareToken Price Today

The live ShareToken (SHR) price today is ￡ 0.0003177, with a 8.06% change over the past 24 hours. The current SHR to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.0003177 per SHR.

ShareToken currently ranks #1770 by market capitalisation at ￡ 1.15M, with a circulating supply of 3.61B SHR. During the last 24 hours, SHR traded between ￡ 0.000294 (low) and ￡ 0.00036 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.0719461282, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0001115496994218633.

In short-term performance, SHR moved +1.30% in the last hour and -4.37% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 32.55K.

ShareToken (SHR) Market Information

Rank No.1770 Market Cap ￡ 1.15M￡ 1.15M ￡ 1.15M Volume (24H) ￡ 32.55K￡ 32.55K ￡ 32.55K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 2.11M￡ 2.11M ￡ 2.11M Circulation Supply 3.61B 3.61B 3.61B Total Supply 6,631,168,865.24 6,631,168,865.24 6,631,168,865.24 Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of ShareToken is ￡ 1.15M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 32.55K. The circulating supply of SHR is 3.61B, with a total supply of 6631168865.24. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 2.11M.