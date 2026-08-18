ShotsAI Price Today

The live ShotsAI (SHOT) price today is ￡ 0.000218, with a 2.70% change over the past 24 hours. The current SHOT to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.000218 per SHOT.

ShotsAI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- SHOT. During the last 24 hours, SHOT traded between ￡ 0.0001603 (low) and ￡ 0.0003333 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, SHOT moved -3.33% in the last hour and +45.52% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 659.73K.

ShotsAI (SHOT) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 659.73K￡ 659.73K ￡ 659.73K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 218.00K￡ 218.00K ￡ 218.00K Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of ShotsAI is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 659.73K. The circulating supply of SHOT is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 218.00K.