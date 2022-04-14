SHIBAI (SHIBAI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SHIBAI (SHIBAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SHIBAI (SHIBAI) Information AiShiba is created by #AI through inspiration from the #ArbDogeAI Community. 100% of tokens belong to the community. Official Website: https://aishibaog.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://aishiba.gitbook.io/aishiba-1/overview/our-mission Block Explorer: https://arbiscan.io/token/0xfa296fca3c7dba4a92a42ec0b5e2138da3b29050 Buy SHIBAI Now!

SHIBAI (SHIBAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SHIBAI (SHIBAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 210,000.00T $ 210,000.00T $ 210,000.00T Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 44.84K $ 44.84K $ 44.84K All-Time High: $ 0.00000000045722 $ 0.00000000045722 $ 0.00000000045722 All-Time Low: $ 0.000000000000130194 $ 0.000000000000130194 $ 0.000000000000130194 Current Price: $ 0.0000000000002135 $ 0.0000000000002135 $ 0.0000000000002135 Learn more about SHIBAI (SHIBAI) price

SHIBAI (SHIBAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SHIBAI (SHIBAI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SHIBAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SHIBAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SHIBAI's tokenomics, explore SHIBAI token's live price!

