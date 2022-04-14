SHIB2.0 (SHIB2) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SHIB2.0 (SHIB2), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SHIB2.0 (SHIB2) Information Shib2.0 is a meme coin on Ethereum. Please note SHIB2 is not correlated to Shiba Inu (SHIB), please carefully assess the risks and make a decision based on your risk tolerance. Official Website: http://www.shib2.vip/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xdfef6416ea3e6ce587ed42aa7cb2e586362cbbfa Buy SHIB2 Now!

SHIB2.0 (SHIB2) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SHIB2.0 (SHIB2), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 420.69T $ 420.69T $ 420.69T Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 109.55K $ 109.55K $ 109.55K All-Time High: $ 0.00000005329 $ 0.00000005329 $ 0.00000005329 All-Time Low: $ 0.000000000232599627 $ 0.000000000232599627 $ 0.000000000232599627 Current Price: $ 0.0000000002604 $ 0.0000000002604 $ 0.0000000002604 Learn more about SHIB2.0 (SHIB2) price

SHIB2.0 (SHIB2) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SHIB2.0 (SHIB2) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SHIB2 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SHIB2 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SHIB2's tokenomics, explore SHIB2 token's live price!

How to Buy SHIB2 Interested in adding SHIB2.0 (SHIB2) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy SHIB2, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading.

SHIB2.0 (SHIB2) Price History Analysing the price history of SHIB2 helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore SHIB2 Price History now!

SHIB2 Price Prediction Want to know where SHIB2 might be heading? Our SHIB2 price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See SHIB2 token's Price Prediction now!

