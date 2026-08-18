Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesSNDKEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up
MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on MyShell Token, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on MyShell Token, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About SHELL

SHELL Price Info

What is SHELL

SHELL Whitepaper

SHELL Official Website

SHELL Tokenomics

SHELL Price Forecast

SHELL History

SHELL Buying Guide

SHELL-to-Fiat Currency Converter

SHELL Spot

SHELL USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

MyShell Token (SHELL) Technical Analysis Today

MyShell Token (SHELL) Technical Analysis Today

The MyShell Token Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into SHELL's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about MyShell Token's analysis below.

MyShell Token (SHELL) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.02049--+5.29%+1.73%-37.99%
Know more about MyShell Token Price

MyShell Token Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of MyShell Token across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 17
Neutral 4
Buy 5
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 14Neutral 0Buy 0
Technical Indicators:BuySell 3Neutral 4Buy 5
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.0205
0.0205
R2
0.0205
0.02049
R1
0.02049
0.02049
PP
0.02049
0.02049
S1
0.02048
0.02048
S2
0.02048
0.02048
S3
0.02047
0.02048

MyShell Token Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.61M
$8.25 M
$8.86 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.05 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.05 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.13 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.14 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

MyShell Token Capital Flow

Net InflowSHELLUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.02 M0.02
2026-08-17-$0.04 M0.02
2026-08-16-$0.04 M0.02
2026-08-15$0.02 M0.02
2026-08-14-$0.05 M0.02

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about MyShell Token

Trade MyShell Token (SHELL) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live MyShell Token price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
SHELL/USDT
$0.02049
$0.02049$0.02049
-2.84%
3.34M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

SHELL-to-USD Calculator

Amount

SHELL
SHELL
USD
USD

1 SHELL = 0.02049 USD