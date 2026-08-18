MyShell Token (SHELL) Technical Analysis Today The MyShell Token Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into SHELL's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about MyShell Token's analysis below. Sign Up

MyShell Token (SHELL) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.02049 -- +5.29% +1.73% -37.99%

MyShell Token Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of MyShell Token across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 17 Neutral 4 Buy 5 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 14 Neutral 0 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 4 Buy 5 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.0205 0.0205 R2 0.0205 0.02049 R1 0.02049 0.02049 PP 0.02049 0.02049 S1 0.02048 0.02048 S2 0.02048 0.02048 S3 0.02047 0.02048

MyShell Token Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.61M $8.25 M $8.86 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.05 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.05 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.13 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.14 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. MyShell Token Capital Flow Net Inflow SHELLUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.02 M 0.02 2026-08-17 -$0.04 M 0.02 2026-08-16 -$0.04 M 0.02 2026-08-15 $0.02 M 0.02 2026-08-14 -$0.05 M 0.02 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade MyShell Token (SHELL) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live MyShell Token price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume SHELL / USDT $0.02049 $0.02049 $0.02049 -2.84% 3.34M (USDT) Trade