ShareX (SHARE) Technical Analysis Today The ShareX Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into SHARE's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about ShareX's analysis below. Sign Up

ShareX (SHARE) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.3352 -- -2.19% +58.11% +41.61%

ShareX Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of ShareX across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 7 Neutral 1 Buy 18 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 0 Buy 14 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 7 Neutral 1 Buy 4 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.3333 0.3329 R2 0.3329 0.3326 R1 0.3327 0.3325 PP 0.3323 0.3323 S1 0.332 0.332 S2 0.3316 0.3319 S3 0.3314 0.3316

ShareX Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.00M $0.01 M $0.02 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.00 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.00 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.00 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.00 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. ShareX Capital Flow Net Inflow SHAREUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade ShareX (SHARE) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live ShareX price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume SHARE / USDT $0.3349 $0.3349 $0.3349 -0.32% 224.28K (USDT) Trade