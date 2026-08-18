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The live ShareX price today is 0.3352 GBP.SHARE market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time SHARE to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live ShareX price today is 0.3352 GBP.SHARE market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time SHARE to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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SHARE Price Info

What is SHARE

SHARE Whitepaper

SHARE Official Website

SHARE Tokenomics

SHARE Price Forecast

SHARE History

SHARE Buying Guide

SHARE-to-Fiat Currency Converter

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ShareX Price(SHARE)

1 SHARE to GBP Live Price:

￡0.244988
￡0.244988￡0.244988
-0.11%1D
GBP
ShareX (SHARE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 18:45:12 (UTC+8)

ShareX Price Today

The live ShareX (SHARE) price today is ￡ 0.3352, with a 0.11% change over the past 24 hours. The current SHARE to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.3352 per SHARE.

ShareX currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- SHARE. During the last 24 hours, SHARE traded between ￡ 0.331 (low) and ￡ 0.3379 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, SHARE moved -0.21% in the last hour and -2.19% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 74.99K.

ShareX (SHARE) Market Information

--
----

￡ 74.99K
￡ 74.99K￡ 74.99K

￡ 33.52M
￡ 33.52M￡ 33.52M

--
----

100,000,000
100,000,000 100,000,000

BSC

The current Market Cap of ShareX is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 74.99K. The circulating supply of SHARE is --, with a total supply of 100000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 33.52M.

ShareX Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.331
￡ 0.331￡ 0.331
24H Low
￡ 0.3379
￡ 0.3379￡ 0.3379
24H High

￡ 0.331
￡ 0.331￡ 0.331

￡ 0.3379
￡ 0.3379￡ 0.3379

--
----

--
----

-0.21%

-0.11%

-2.19%

-2.19%

ShareX (SHARE) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of ShareX for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ -0.00027-0.11%
30 Days￡ +0.1232+58.11%
60 Days￡ +0.1307+63.91%
90 Days￡ +0.0985+41.61%
ShareX Price Change Today

Today, SHARE recorded a change of ￡ -0.00027 (-0.11%), reflecting its latest market activity.

ShareX 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ +0.1232 (+58.11%), showing the token's short-term performance.

ShareX 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, SHARE saw a change of ￡ +0.1307 (+63.91%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

ShareX 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.0985 (+41.61%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of ShareX (SHARE)?

Check out the ShareX Price History page now.

Analysis for ShareX

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate ShareX recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

ShareX market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the SHARE market: bearish, bullish 40% | bearish 60%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJGolden CrossK > DShort-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
EMA Group0 Buy0‑20% SellAll MAs aligned downwards, short-term significantly below long-term.
StochRSI20‑80Neutral ZoneNormal pace, no extreme signals.
MACDDead CrossDIF < DEABearish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Middle < Price ≤ UpperBetween middle and upper bandRelatively strong, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group0 Buy0‑20% SellAll MAs aligned downwards, short-term significantly below long-term.
Pivot PointS1 ≤ Price < PivotBetween S1‑PivotJust left central pivot, moderately low position.

SHARE_USDT is trading at the 0.3408 level on the 4-hour timeframe. The price remains below the central pivot point of 0.3417. The S1 support level at 0.3373 acts as a near-term structural boundary, while the R1 resistance level at 0.3489 defines the upper limit of the current range. The overall market structure indicates that prices are in a neutral-to-bearish zone, with bulls and bears briefly balancing around the central pivot. No clear breakout signals have emerged in the market structure. The MACD indicator shows a death cross, indicating short-term bearish momentum. The RSI remains at a neutral level, while the KDJ and StochRSI indicators have yet to enter extreme zones. The moving average group (MA and EMA) has not generated any definitive buy signals. Volatility is currently in a converging phase, and there is a noticeable divergence between fast and slow indicators. The distribution of momentum suggests slight selling pressure, leaving the price without strong directional impetus. The first key observation level lies at 0.3373, approximately 1.0% away from the current price. The S2 level at 0.3301 serves as a longer-term reference point. On the upside, the R1 resistance at 0.3489 represents immediate resistance, roughly 2.3% above the current price. Meanwhile, the R2 level at 0.3533 marks the potential high for the next wave. These critical levels clearly delineate the current trading range.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

Price Prediction for ShareX

ShareX (SHARE) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SHARE in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
ShareX (SHARE) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of ShareX could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price ShareX will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SHARE price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking ShareX Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest ShareX in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with ShareX? Buying SHARE is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy ShareX. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your ShareX (SHARE) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and ShareX will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy ShareX (SHARE) Guide

What can you do with ShareX

Owning ShareX allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying ShareX (SHARE) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is ShareX (SHARE)

ShareX is building Web3 infrastructure for the sharing economy, providing a standardized IRL onboarding toolkit and a verifiable settlement layer that brings shared and unattended devices, usage data, and cash flows on-chain, enabling scalable revenue-based RWAs.

ShareX Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ShareX, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official ShareX Website
Block Explorer

Category :

Binance Alpha SpotlightBNB Chain EcosystemLaunchpad

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ShareX

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 18:45:12 (UTC+8)

ShareX (SHARE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about ShareX

SHARE USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on SHARE with leverage. Explore SHARE USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade ShareX (SHARE) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live ShareX price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
SHARE/USDT
￡0.244696
￡0.244696￡0.244696
-0.22%
224.34K (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SHARE-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

SHARE
SHARE
GBP
GBP

1 SHARE = 0.244696 GBP