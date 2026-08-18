ShareX Price(SHARE)
The live ShareX (SHARE) price today is ￡ 0.3352, with a 0.11% change over the past 24 hours. The current SHARE to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.3352 per SHARE.
ShareX currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- SHARE. During the last 24 hours, SHARE traded between ￡ 0.331 (low) and ￡ 0.3379 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.
In short-term performance, SHARE moved -0.21% in the last hour and -2.19% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 74.99K.
BSC
The current Market Cap of ShareX is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 74.99K. The circulating supply of SHARE is --, with a total supply of 100000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 33.52M.
-0.21%
-0.11%
-2.19%
-2.19%
Track the price changes of ShareX for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ -0.00027
|-0.11%
|30 Days
|￡ +0.1232
|+58.11%
|60 Days
|￡ +0.1307
|+63.91%
|90 Days
|￡ +0.0985
|+41.61%
Today, SHARE recorded a change of ￡ -0.00027 (-0.11%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ +0.1232 (+58.11%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, SHARE saw a change of ￡ +0.1307 (+63.91%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.0985 (+41.61%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of ShareX (SHARE)?
Check out the ShareX Price History page now.
This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate ShareX recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the SHARE market: bearish, bullish 40% | bearish 60%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Golden Cross
|K > D
|Short-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
|EMA Group
|0 Buy
|0‑20% Sell
|All MAs aligned downwards, short-term significantly below long-term.
|StochRSI
|20‑80
|Neutral Zone
|Normal pace, no extreme signals.
|MACD
|Dead Cross
|DIF < DEA
|Bearish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Middle < Price ≤ Upper
|Between middle and upper band
|Relatively strong, but not extreme.
|RSI (14)
|Neutral
|30‑70
|Within normal range, still has room.
|MA Group
|0 Buy
|0‑20% Sell
|All MAs aligned downwards, short-term significantly below long-term.
|Pivot Point
|S1 ≤ Price < Pivot
|Between S1‑Pivot
|Just left central pivot, moderately low position.
SHARE_USDT is trading at the 0.3408 level on the 4-hour timeframe. The price remains below the central pivot point of 0.3417. The S1 support level at 0.3373 acts as a near-term structural boundary, while the R1 resistance level at 0.3489 defines the upper limit of the current range. The overall market structure indicates that prices are in a neutral-to-bearish zone, with bulls and bears briefly balancing around the central pivot. No clear breakout signals have emerged in the market structure. The MACD indicator shows a death cross, indicating short-term bearish momentum. The RSI remains at a neutral level, while the KDJ and StochRSI indicators have yet to enter extreme zones. The moving average group (MA and EMA) has not generated any definitive buy signals. Volatility is currently in a converging phase, and there is a noticeable divergence between fast and slow indicators. The distribution of momentum suggests slight selling pressure, leaving the price without strong directional impetus. The first key observation level lies at 0.3373, approximately 1.0% away from the current price. The S2 level at 0.3301 serves as a longer-term reference point. On the upside, the R1 resistance at 0.3489 represents immediate resistance, roughly 2.3% above the current price. Meanwhile, the R2 level at 0.3533 marks the potential high for the next wave. These critical levels clearly delineate the current trading range.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of ShareX could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
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ShareX is building Web3 infrastructure for the sharing economy, providing a standardized IRL onboarding toolkit and a verifiable settlement layer that brings shared and unattended devices, usage data, and cash flows on-chain, enabling scalable revenue-based RWAs.
For a more in-depth understanding of ShareX, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
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