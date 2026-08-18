ShareX Price Today

The live ShareX (SHARE) price today is ￡ 0.3352, with a 0.11% change over the past 24 hours. The current SHARE to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.3352 per SHARE.

ShareX currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- SHARE. During the last 24 hours, SHARE traded between ￡ 0.331 (low) and ￡ 0.3379 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, SHARE moved -0.21% in the last hour and -2.19% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 74.99K.

ShareX (SHARE) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 74.99K￡ 74.99K ￡ 74.99K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 33.52M￡ 33.52M ￡ 33.52M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 100,000,000 100,000,000 100,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of ShareX is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 74.99K. The circulating supply of SHARE is --, with a total supply of 100000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 33.52M.