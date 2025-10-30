What is SHARDS (SHARD)

SHARDS is the native utility token of Shards Protocol. It powers the infrastructure for verifiable identity, reputation-based rewards, and user-aligned governance across Web3. More than just a medium of exchange, SHARDS is the fuel behind a new recognition-based economy—where your contribution, not your captured attention, determines your access and upside. SHARDS is the native utility token of Shards Protocol. It powers the infrastructure for verifiable identity, reputation-based rewards, and user-aligned governance across Web3. More than just a medium of exchange, SHARDS is the fuel behind a new recognition-based economy—where your contribution, not your captured attention, determines your access and upside.

SHARDS (SHARD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of SHARDS (SHARD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SHARD token's extensive tokenomics now!

What is the market cap of SHARDS? The market cap for SHARD is -- USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of SHARD? The circulating supply of SHARD is -- USD .

SHARDS (SHARD) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8) Type Information 10-28 21:35:49 Industry Updates Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day 10-28 14:23:33 Industry Updates Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89% 10-27 21:40:25 Industry Updates CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week 10-27 16:29:31 Industry Updates ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high 10-26 23:17:37 Industry Updates Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000 10-26 19:10:22 Industry Updates Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

