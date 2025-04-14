What is Fightly (SFT)

Fightly is a multiplayer battle royale game on the Solana blockchain, featuring fast-paced, real-time battles on a large map with diverse landscapes and hidden treasures. Players can earn NFTs and tokens as rewards, adding an economic layer to the game that keeps them engaged and excited.

Fightly is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Fightly investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check SFT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Fightly on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Fightly buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Fightly Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Fightly, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SFT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Fightly price prediction page.

Fightly Price History

Tracing SFT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SFT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Fightly price history page.

How to buy Fightly (SFT)

Looking for how to buy Fightly? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Fightly on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

SFT to Local Currencies

1 SFT to VND ₫ 2.384613 1 SFT to AUD A$ 0.00014694 1 SFT to GBP ￡ 0.00006975 1 SFT to EUR € 0.00008091 1 SFT to USD $ 0.000093 1 SFT to MYR RM 0.00041013 1 SFT to TRY ₺ 0.00353865 1 SFT to JPY ¥ 0.01330458 1 SFT to RUB ₽ 0.00766692 1 SFT to INR ₹ 0.00799521 1 SFT to IDR Rp 1.57627095 1 SFT to KRW ₩ 0.13210185 1 SFT to PHP ₱ 0.00529914 1 SFT to EGP ￡E. 0.00474207 1 SFT to BRL R$ 0.00054498 1 SFT to CAD C$ 0.00012834 1 SFT to BDT ৳ 0.01129857 1 SFT to NGN ₦ 0.14951703 1 SFT to UAH ₴ 0.00383904 1 SFT to VES Bs 0.006603 1 SFT to PKR Rs 0.0260865 1 SFT to KZT ₸ 0.04816098 1 SFT to THB ฿ 0.00311736 1 SFT to TWD NT$ 0.00301227 1 SFT to AED د.إ 0.00034131 1 SFT to CHF Fr 0.00007533 1 SFT to HKD HK$ 0.00072075 1 SFT to MAD .د.م 0.00086118 1 SFT to MXN $ 0.00187488

Fightly Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Fightly, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Fightly What is the price of Fightly (SFT) today? The live price of Fightly (SFT) is 0.000093 USD . What is the market cap of Fightly (SFT)? The current market cap of Fightly is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of SFT by its real-time market price of 0.000093 USD . What is the circulating supply of Fightly (SFT)? The current circulating supply of Fightly (SFT) is -- USD . What was the highest price of Fightly (SFT)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Fightly (SFT) is 5.89041 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Fightly (SFT)? The 24-hour trading volume of Fightly (SFT) is $ 394.59 USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What is USDT (Tether)? A Complete Guide for Cryptocurrency Beginners For beginners entering crypto space, understanding USDT is crucial as it serves as a safe haven during market volatility and provides a familiar unit of account. This guide will explain everything you need to know about USDT, from its basic concept to its uses, benefits, and how to get started with it.

MEXC Lists WalletConnect (WCT) with Airdrop+ Event Offering 273,000 WCT & 50,000 USDT in Rewards MEXC will list WalletConnect Network (WCT) on April 15, 2025 (UTC), with Airdrop+ rewards totaling 273,000 WCT and 50,000 USDT for users!