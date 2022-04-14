SFL (SFL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SFL (SFL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SFL (SFL) Information Shuffle is an O2O hybrid blockchain-based mobile payment solution operated by THE HUMANPLUS Inc., a system integration and development company headquartered in Seoul, Korea. Shuffle is striving to create a new economic paradigm by connecting FinTech and Blockchain & Crypto. It's a mainnet coin based on EVMOS folked blockchain. Official Website: http://www.hupayx.com/ Block Explorer: https://polygonscan.com/address/0xbbe2b016271c22d3de3f961480af2941a0c4d067 Buy SFL Now!

SFL (SFL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SFL (SFL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 16.51M $ 16.51M $ 16.51M All-Time High: $ 0.0153 $ 0.0153 $ 0.0153 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.001651 $ 0.001651 $ 0.001651 Learn more about SFL (SFL) price

SFL (SFL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SFL (SFL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SFL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SFL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SFL's tokenomics, explore SFL token's live price!

