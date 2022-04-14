Singularity Finance (SFI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Singularity Finance (SFI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Singularity Finance (SFI) Information Singularity Finance is pioneering the AI-Finance (AiFi) platform, an EVM Layer 2 designed to tokenize and integrate the AI economy. Aligned with SingularityNET's vision, it combines AI, RWAs, and blockchain to enhance on-chain application performance and efficiency. Official Website: https://singularityfinance.ai Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x7636d8722fdf7cd34232a915e48e96aa3eb386bf

Singularity Finance (SFI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Market Cap: $ 5.92M Total Supply: -- Circulating Supply: $ 155.50M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- All-Time High: $ 0.2615 All-Time Low: $ 0.033683117824467014 Current Price: $ 0.0381

Singularity Finance (SFI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Singularity Finance (SFI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SFI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SFI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

