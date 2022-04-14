EthXY (SEXY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into EthXY (SEXY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

EthXY (SEXY) Information SEXY is utilized for purchasing in-game items within EthXY. In EthXY, players can customize their avatar utilizing RPG items including armors and weapons. The game is played through Telegram chat. Official Website: https://ethxy.com Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xc52FaFDc900cB92Ae01E6E4F8979aF7f436e2EB2 Buy SEXY Now!

EthXY (SEXY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for EthXY (SEXY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 5.99M $ 5.99M $ 5.99M All-Time High: $ 3.1 $ 3.1 $ 3.1 All-Time Low: $ 0.000397645126278051 $ 0.000397645126278051 $ 0.000397645126278051 Current Price: $ 0.05987 $ 0.05987 $ 0.05987 Learn more about EthXY (SEXY) price

EthXY (SEXY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of EthXY (SEXY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SEXY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SEXY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SEXY's tokenomics, explore SEXY token's live price!

