OpenServ (SERV) Information Layer 0 connects all AI agents, frameworks and chains to power a new eco of agentic apps. Official Website: https://openserv.ai Whitepaper: https://docsend.com/view/fm8vpbs8w52iqyg3 Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x40e3d1A4B2C47d9AA61261F5606136ef73E28042 Buy SERV Now!

OpenServ (SERV) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for OpenServ (SERV), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 36.98M $ 36.98M $ 36.98M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 672.38M $ 672.38M $ 672.38M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 55.00M $ 55.00M $ 55.00M All-Time High: $ 0.081 $ 0.081 $ 0.081 All-Time Low: $ 0.001324754625465334 $ 0.001324754625465334 $ 0.001324754625465334 Current Price: $ 0.055 $ 0.055 $ 0.055 Learn more about OpenServ (SERV) price

OpenServ (SERV) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of OpenServ (SERV) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SERV tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SERV tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SERV's tokenomics, explore SERV token's live price!

OpenServ (SERV) Price History Analysing the price history of SERV helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore SERV Price History now!

SERV Price Prediction Want to know where SERV might be heading? Our SERV price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See SERV token's Price Prediction now!

