Seraph (SERAPH) Tokenomics
Seraph (SERAPH) Information
Seraph is a next-gen AAA loot game developed by Seraph Studio, available on both PC and mobile platforms, and Seraph immerses players in a dark fantasy world, seamlessly blending classic loot mechanics with advanced features such as AI companions, MMO elements, and a player-driven marketplace.
Seraph (SERAPH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Seraph (SERAPH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
In-Depth Token Structure of Seraph (SERAPH)
Dive deeper into how SERAPH tokens are issued, allocated, and unlocked. This section highlights key aspects of the token's economic structure: utility, incentives, and vesting.
Seraph’s token economics are designed to support a sustainable, community-driven blockchain gaming ecosystem. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the key components: issuance, allocation, usage and incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, with a focus on details available as of July 2025.
Issuance Mechanism
- Token Generation Event (TGE): The SERAPH token was officially launched on January 6, 2025, on the opBNB chain.
- Initial Circulating Supply: At TGE, the circulating market cap was $49.3 million, with a token price of $0.44. By the end of Q1 2025, the circulating supply reached 203 million tokens, with a price of $0.17.
- Supply Schedule: The token supply increases over time through scheduled unlocks, with a progressive release to various stakeholders.
Allocation Mechanism
While a detailed allocation table specific to Seraph was not directly available, the following structure is typical for similar projects and is supported by available summary data:
|Allocation Category
|Percentage of Total Supply
|Unlocking/Locking Details (see below)
|Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
|33%
|Immediate at TGE
|Existing Investors
|13%
|Gradual vesting
|Team
|20%
|Long-term vesting
|Community & Ecosystem Initiatives
|24%
|Staggered release
|Ecosystem Fund
|2.4%
|Staggered release
|Livestreaming
|3%
|Staggered release
|Foundation
|2%
|Staggered release
|Liquidity & Exchanges
|2.6%
|Immediate/short-term
- Genesis NFTs: 10,000 Genesis NFT equipment were created, with 3,000 for early public sales and 7,000 reserved for special uses.
Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
- In-Game Utility: $SERAPH is used to unlock features, craft items, reforge NFT equipment, reveal attributes of NFT drops, and participate in special events (e.g., Soul Spar and Equipment of Seraph NFT drops).
- Governance: Token holders can participate in community governance, influencing game development and ecosystem direction.
- Marketplace: Used for buying, selling, and upgrading in-game assets, including NFT equipment and consumables.
- Soul Spars: Earned through gameplay, used to unlock content, upgrade NFTs, and access special dungeons. Their output is tied to player activity and NFT equipment quality.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanisms
- Vesting Schedules: Most non-ICO allocations (team, investors, ecosystem, etc.) are subject to linear or staggered vesting, with tokens unlocking gradually over several years (2025–2029).
- Immediate Unlock: 33% of tokens (ICO) were unlocked at TGE, providing initial liquidity and user incentives.
- Progressive Unlocking: Remaining allocations unlock in phases, minimizing the risk of large token dumps and aligning incentives for long-term commitment.
Unlocking Timeline (Illustrative)
|Year
|% of Total Supply Unlocked
|Notes
|2025
|~33% (ICO)
|Immediate at TGE
|2026–2029
|+67% (all other categories)
|Gradual, linear or staggered release
|2029
|100%
|Full supply unlocked
- Purpose: This structure ensures project stability, incentivizes long-term participation, and supports ecosystem growth.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|TGE on Jan 6, 2025; progressive supply increase via unlocks
|Allocation
|ICO (33%), Team (20%), Investors (13%), Community/Ecosystem (24%), others (10%)
|Usage/Incentives
|In-game utility, governance, marketplace, NFT upgrades, event participation
|Locking
|Vesting for team/investors; immediate unlock for ICO; staggered for ecosystem/community
|Unlocking
|2025–2029, linear/staggered; 100% unlocked by 2029
Additional Insights
- Market Performance: After the TGE, SERAPH experienced typical post-launch volatility, stabilizing at a support level of ~$0.15–$0.17.
- Ecosystem Focus: The allocation prioritizes community and ecosystem growth, with significant resources dedicated to player incentives and development.
- Governance: Community-driven governance is a core pillar, with token holders empowered to shape the game’s evolution.
Note: The above summary is based on the most recent and relevant data available as of July 2025. For the latest and most granular details, refer to the official Seraph whitepaper and tokenomics documentation.
Seraph (SERAPH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Seraph (SERAPH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SERAPH tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SERAPH tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand SERAPH's tokenomics, explore SERAPH token's live price!
How to Buy SERAPH
Interested in adding Seraph (SERAPH) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy SERAPH, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure.
Seraph (SERAPH) Price History
Analysing the price history of SERAPH helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
SERAPH Price Prediction
Want to know where SERAPH might be heading? Our SERAPH price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
Buy Seraph (SERAPH)
Amount
1 SERAPH = 0.1444 USD