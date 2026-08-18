Sentism Price Today

The live Sentism (SENTIS) price today is ￡ 0.22163, with a 0.49% change over the past 24 hours. The current SENTIS to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.22163 per SENTIS.

Sentism currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at ￡ 43.44M, with a circulating supply of 196.00M SENTIS. During the last 24 hours, SENTIS traded between ￡ 0.2205 (low) and ￡ 0.22416 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, SENTIS moved -0.69% in the last hour and +0.81% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 26.22K.

Sentism (SENTIS) Market Information

Market Cap ￡ 43.44M￡ 43.44M ￡ 43.44M Volume (24H) ￡ 26.22K￡ 26.22K ￡ 26.22K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 221.63M￡ 221.63M ￡ 221.63M Circulation Supply 196.00M 196.00M 196.00M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 19.60% Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Sentism is ￡ 43.44M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 26.22K. The circulating supply of SENTIS is 196.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 221.63M.