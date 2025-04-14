What is Sentio Protocol (SEN)

Sentio is a decentralized on-chain AI platform that revolutionizes how individuals and organizations interact with blockchain technology. By merging No-Code development with AI agent deployment, Sentio allows users to automate complex tasks—ranging from DeFi yield strategies to NFT management—without requiring deep technical know-how.

What is the price of Sentio Protocol (SEN) today? The live price of Sentio Protocol (SEN) is 0.04692 USD . What is the market cap of Sentio Protocol (SEN)? The current market cap of Sentio Protocol is $ 4.60M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of SEN by its real-time market price of 0.04692 USD . What is the circulating supply of Sentio Protocol (SEN)? The current circulating supply of Sentio Protocol (SEN) is 98.00M USD . What was the highest price of Sentio Protocol (SEN)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Sentio Protocol (SEN) is 0.8 USD .

