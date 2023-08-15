Dive deeper into how SEI tokens are issued, allocated, and unlocked. This section highlights key aspects of the token's economic structure: utility, incentives, and vesting.

Overview

Sei (SEI) is the native token of the Sei Network, a high-performance Layer-1 blockchain. The tokenomics are designed to incentivize network participation, ecosystem growth, and long-term alignment among stakeholders. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the SEI token’s issuance, allocation, usage, incentive mechanisms, locking, and unlocking schedules.

Issuance Mechanism

Maximum Supply: 10 billion SEI tokens.

10 billion SEI tokens. Initial Issuance: At mainnet launch (August 2023), a portion of tokens was unlocked instantly, with the remainder subject to multi-year vesting schedules.

At mainnet launch (August 2023), a portion of tokens was unlocked instantly, with the remainder subject to multi-year vesting schedules. Inflation: After the initial distribution, staking rewards are funded from the ecosystem reserve, and subsequently, new tokens may be minted (inflationary) to continue rewards.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Category % of Max Supply Unlocking Details Staking Rewards & Ecosystem Reserve 48% 27% unlocked at launch, ~46% over 2 years, remaining 27% over next 7 years Private Sale Investors 20% 1-year cliff, then 3-year linear vesting Team 20% 1-year cliff, then 5-year linear vesting (76% in first 3 years, 24% over next 2 years) Foundation 9% 22% unlocked at launch, remaining 78% over 2 years Binance Launchpool 3% Fully unlocked at mainnet launch

Usage and Incentive Mechanisms

Transaction Fees: SEI is used to pay for network transaction fees.

SEI is used to pay for network transaction fees. Staking: Tokenholders can stake SEI to secure the network, either as validators or by delegating to validators. Stakers earn rewards (APR ~4.46% as of early 2024).

Tokenholders can stake SEI to secure the network, either as validators or by delegating to validators. Stakers earn rewards (APR ~4.46% as of early 2024). Governance: Staked SEI grants voting power in on-chain governance.

Staked SEI grants voting power in on-chain governance. Ecosystem Incentives: Grants, airdrops, and rewards for builders, contributors, and users.

Grants, airdrops, and rewards for builders, contributors, and users. Airdrops: 3% of supply allocated to early users and testnet participants.

3% of supply allocated to early users and testnet participants. Binance Launchpool: 3% distributed to users staking BNB, TUSD, or FDUSD on Binance for 30 days at launch.

Locking and Unlocking Mechanisms

Vesting Schedules: Most allocations are subject to vesting, with cliffs and linear unlocks to align incentives and prevent supply shocks.

Most allocations are subject to vesting, with cliffs and linear unlocks to align incentives and prevent supply shocks. Staking Lock: Unstaking SEI requires a 3-week unbonding period.

Unstaking SEI requires a 3-week unbonding period. No Minimums/Maximums: No restrictions on the amount staked or number of delegators.

Unlocking Schedule Table

Allocation Category Unlock Start Unlock End Unlock Mechanism & Notes Staking/Ecosystem Reserve 2023-08-15 2031-08-15 27% at launch, ~46% over 2 years (monthly), 27% over next 7 years (monthly) Private Sale Investors 2024-09-15 2027-08-15 1-year cliff, then monthly linear vesting over 3 years Team 2024-09-15 2029-08-15 1-year cliff, then 76% over 3 years, 24% over next 2 years (monthly linear) Foundation 2023-08-15 2025-07-15 22% at launch, 78% over 2 years (monthly) Binance Launchpool 2023-08-15 2023-08-15 Fully unlocked at launch

Key Insights and Implications

Gradual Unlocking: The 9-year vesting schedule is designed to minimize inflationary shocks and support long-term stability.

The 9-year vesting schedule is designed to minimize inflationary shocks and support long-term stability. Ecosystem Focus: Nearly half the supply is reserved for staking and ecosystem growth, emphasizing user and developer incentives.

Nearly half the supply is reserved for staking and ecosystem growth, emphasizing user and developer incentives. Long-Term Alignment: Team and investor tokens are locked with cliffs and extended vesting, aligning interests with the network’s future.

Team and investor tokens are locked with cliffs and extended vesting, aligning interests with the network’s future. Governance Flexibility: Tokenomics and allocations may evolve through community governance.

Additional Notes

Staking Rewards: Funded initially from the ecosystem reserve, then via inflation.

Funded initially from the ecosystem reserve, then via inflation. Validator Set: Top 39 validators by stake are active; delegators share in rewards minus validator commission.

Top 39 validators by stake are active; delegators share in rewards minus validator commission. No ICO/Community Sale: SEI was not distributed via public ICO; airdrops and launchpool were the main distribution methods for the public.

References

For a detailed breakdown and visualizations, see Messari’s report: Understanding Sei: A Comprehensive Overview

Official Sei documentation and whitepaper: Sei Whitepaper

This structure ensures a transparent, incentive-aligned, and sustainable token economy for Sei, supporting both early participants and long-term network health.