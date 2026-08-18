SEI (SEI) Technical Analysis Today The SEI Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into SEI's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about SEI's analysis below. Sign Up

SEI (SEI) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.03895 -- -4.68% -16.35% -35.79%

SEI Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of SEI across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 5 Neutral 4 Buy 17 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 1 Buy 13 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 5 Neutral 3 Buy 4 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.0389 0.0389 R2 0.0389 0.03889 R1 0.03889 0.03889 PP 0.03889 0.03889 S1 0.03888 0.03888 S2 0.03888 0.03888 S3 0.03887 0.03888

SEI Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.35M $18.01 M $17.66 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.07M 3-Day Active Buys $4.27 M 3-Day Active Sells $4.33 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $11.76 M 7-Day Active Sells $11.76 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. SEI Capital Flow Net Inflow SEIUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.12 M 0.04 2026-08-17 $0.06 M 0.04 2026-08-16 -$0.15 M 0.04 2026-08-15 $0.16 M 0.04 2026-08-14 -$0.26 M 0.04 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade SEI (SEI) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live SEI price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume SEI / USDT $0.03895 $0.03895 $0.03895 -3.25% 1.30M (USDT) Trade SEI / USDC $0.03891 $0.03891 $0.03891 -3.18% 1.42M (USDT) Trade