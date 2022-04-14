SEDA (SEDA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SEDA (SEDA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SEDA (SEDA) Information SEDA is a standard for modular data transport and querying. Any data type, for all networks. Official Website: https://www.seda.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://docs.seda.xyz/seda-network Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x14862c03A0cACcC1aB328B062E64e31B2a1afcd7

SEDA (SEDA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SEDA (SEDA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.09318 $ 0.09318 $ 0.09318 All-Time Low: $ 0.02137232710306968 $ 0.02137232710306968 $ 0.02137232710306968 Current Price: $ 0.06613 $ 0.06613 $ 0.06613

SEDA (SEDA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SEDA (SEDA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SEDA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SEDA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

