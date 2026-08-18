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The live Spring Dev Bank price today is 0.00125 GBP.SDB market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time SDB to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Spring Dev Bank price today is 0.00125 GBP.SDB market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time SDB to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Spring Dev Bank Logo

Spring Dev Bank Price(SDB)

1 SDB to GBP Live Price:

￡0.0009125
￡0.0009125￡0.0009125
+0.24%1D
GBP
Spring Dev Bank (SDB) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 13:00:06 (UTC+8)

Spring Dev Bank Price Today

The live Spring Dev Bank (SDB) price today is ￡ 0.00125, with a 0.24% change over the past 24 hours. The current SDB to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.00125 per SDB.

Spring Dev Bank currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- SDB. During the last 24 hours, SDB traded between ￡ 0.001228 (low) and ￡ 0.001262 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, SDB moved -0.24% in the last hour and +0.88% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 8.65K.

Spring Dev Bank (SDB) Market Information

--
----

￡ 8.65K
￡ 8.65K￡ 8.65K

￡ 125.00M
￡ 125.00M￡ 125.00M

--
----

100,000,000,000
100,000,000,000 100,000,000,000

MATIC

The current Market Cap of Spring Dev Bank is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 8.65K. The circulating supply of SDB is --, with a total supply of 100000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 125.00M.

Spring Dev Bank Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.001228
￡ 0.001228￡ 0.001228
24H Low
￡ 0.001262
￡ 0.001262￡ 0.001262
24H High

￡ 0.001228
￡ 0.001228￡ 0.001228

￡ 0.001262
￡ 0.001262￡ 0.001262

--
----

--
----

-0.24%

+0.24%

+0.88%

+0.88%

Spring Dev Bank (SDB) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of Spring Dev Bank for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ +0.00000218+0.24%
30 Days￡ +0.000014+1.13%
60 Days￡ -0.00005-3.85%
90 Days￡ +0.000016+1.29%
Spring Dev Bank Price Change Today

Today, SDB recorded a change of ￡ +0.00000218 (+0.24%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Spring Dev Bank 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ +0.000014 (+1.13%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Spring Dev Bank 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, SDB saw a change of ￡ -0.00005 (-3.85%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Spring Dev Bank 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.000016 (+1.29%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Spring Dev Bank (SDB)?

Check out the Spring Dev Bank Price History page now.

Analysis for Spring Dev Bank

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Spring Dev Bank recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

What factors influence Spring Dev Bank's prices?

Several key factors influence Spring Dev Bank (SDB) token prices:

1. Market sentiment and overall crypto market trends
2. Trading volume and liquidity on exchanges
3. Token utility and adoption within the Spring ecosystem
4. Partnership announcements and platform developments
5. Supply mechanics including staking rewards and token burns
6. Regulatory news affecting DeFi projects
7. Competition from similar banking/DeFi protocols
8. Team updates and roadmap progress
9. Whale movements and large holder behavior
10. Integration with other DeFi platforms and cross-chain compatibility

These factors interact to create price volatility typical of emerging DeFi tokens.

Why do people want to know Spring Dev Bank's price today?

People want to know Spring Dev Bank (SDB) price today for several key reasons: making informed trading decisions, monitoring portfolio performance, timing buy/sell orders, assessing market trends, calculating profits/losses, and staying updated on volatility for risk management purposes.

Price Prediction for Spring Dev Bank

Spring Dev Bank (SDB) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SDB in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Spring Dev Bank (SDB) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Spring Dev Bank could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Spring Dev Bank will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SDB price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Spring Dev Bank Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest Spring Dev Bank in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with Spring Dev Bank? Buying SDB is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Spring Dev Bank. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Spring Dev Bank (SDB) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Spring Dev Bank will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Spring Dev Bank (SDB) Guide

What can you do with Spring Dev Bank

Owning Spring Dev Bank allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Spring Dev Bank (SDB) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Spring Dev Bank (SDB)

DeFi/Infrastructure - Mobile-first neo-banking platform combining traditional banking services with blockchain-powered financial products for Southeast Asia's underbanked population

Spring Dev Bank Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Spring Dev Bank, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Spring Dev Bank Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Spring Dev Bank

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 13:00:06 (UTC+8)

Spring Dev Bank (SDB) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Spring Dev Bank

SDB USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on SDB with leverage. Explore SDB USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Spring Dev Bank (SDB) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Spring Dev Bank price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
SDB/USDT
￡0.00091469
￡0.00091469￡0.00091469
+0.48%
6.82M (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SDB-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

SDB
SDB
GBP
GBP

1 SDB = 0.0009125 GBP