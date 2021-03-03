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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on SCRT, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on SCRT, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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SCRT (SCRT) Technical Analysis Today

SCRT (SCRT) Technical Analysis Today

The SCRT Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into SCRT's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about SCRT's analysis below.

SCRT (SCRT) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.02754---8.42%-34.87%-66.21%
Know more about SCRT Price

SCRT Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of SCRT across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 8
Neutral 6
Buy 12
Moving Averages:BuySell 4Neutral 1Buy 9
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 4Neutral 5Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.0276
0.0276
R2
0.0276
0.02759
R1
0.02759
0.02759
PP
0.02759
0.02759
S1
0.02758
0.02758
S2
0.02758
0.02758
S3
0.02757
0.02758

SCRT Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.18M
$1.70 M
$1.88 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.07 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.07 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.74 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.74 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

SCRT Capital Flow

Net InflowSCRTUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.04 M0.03
2026-08-17-$0.02 M0.03
2026-08-16-$0.09 M0.03
2026-08-15-$0.11 M0.03
2026-08-14$0.16 M0.03

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about SCRT

Trade SCRT (SCRT) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live SCRT price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
SCRT/USDT
$0.02756
$0.02756$0.02756
-2.19%
2.09M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

SCRT-to-USD Calculator

Amount

SCRT
SCRT
USD
USD

1 SCRT = 0.02754 USD