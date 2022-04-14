Scotcoin Project (SCOT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Scotcoin Project (SCOT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Scotcoin Project (SCOT) Information SCOTCOIN IS AN ETHICAL CRYPTOCURRENCY. We are dedicated to using Scotcoin to deliver positive change and a fairer planet. We do this via The Scotcoin Project – a Community Interest Company (CIC). Official Website: https://scotcoinproject.com/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x0cF7356E2d13ae2B57e77286284984A5FC8F88b3 Buy SCOT Now!

Scotcoin Project (SCOT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Scotcoin Project (SCOT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 65.023 $ 65.023 $ 65.023 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.0003408 $ 0.0003408 $ 0.0003408 Learn more about Scotcoin Project (SCOT) price

Scotcoin Project (SCOT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Scotcoin Project (SCOT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SCOT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SCOT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SCOT's tokenomics, explore SCOT token's live price!

Scotcoin Project (SCOT) Price History Analysing the price history of SCOT helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore SCOT Price History now!

