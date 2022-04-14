Scallop (SCA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Scallop (SCA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Scallop (SCA) Information Scallop is the pioneering Next Generation peer-to-peer Money Market for the Sui ecosystem and is also the first DeFi protocol to receive an official grant from the Sui Foundation. By emphasizing institutional-grade quality, enhanced composability, and robust security, we are dedicated to building a dynamic money market that offers high-interest lending, low-fee borrowing, AMM, and digital asset self-administration tool on a unified platform and offering an SDK for professional traders. Official Website: https://scallop.io/ Whitepaper: https://docs.scallop.io/ Block Explorer: https://suivision.xyz/coin/0x7016aae72cfc67f2fadf55769c0a7dd54291a583b63051a5ed71081cce836ac6::sca::SCA Buy SCA Now!

Scallop (SCA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Scallop (SCA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 13.17M $ 13.17M $ 13.17M Total Supply: $ 250.00M $ 250.00M $ 250.00M Circulating Supply: $ 119.17M $ 119.17M $ 119.17M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 27.63M $ 27.63M $ 27.63M All-Time High: $ 1.5473 $ 1.5473 $ 1.5473 All-Time Low: $ 0.06093134134943106 $ 0.06093134134943106 $ 0.06093134134943106 Current Price: $ 0.1105 $ 0.1105 $ 0.1105 Learn more about Scallop (SCA) price

Scallop (SCA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Scallop (SCA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SCA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SCA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SCA's tokenomics, explore SCA token's live price!

