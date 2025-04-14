What is SaucerSwap (SAUCE)

SaucerSwap is a decentralized exchange that goes beyond the ERC20 standard by leveraging HSCS and HTS, inheriting the full advantage of the Hedera network. It serves as a one-stop shop for DeFi on Hedera, offering a full suite of services including a token swap, liquidity pools, yield farms, single-sided staking, and more.

SaucerSwap is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



Additionally, you can:

- Check SAUCE staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about SaucerSwap on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your SaucerSwap buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

SaucerSwap Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as SaucerSwap, Bitcoin, or Ethereum.

SaucerSwap Price History

Tracing SAUCE's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time.

How to buy SaucerSwap (SAUCE)

You can easily purchase SaucerSwap on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide.

SAUCE to Local Currencies

1 SAUCE to VND ₫ 1,094.61429 1 SAUCE to AUD A$ 0.0678771 1 SAUCE to GBP ￡ 0.0324444 1 SAUCE to EUR € 0.0375672 1 SAUCE to USD $ 0.04269 1 SAUCE to MYR RM 0.1882629 1 SAUCE to TRY ₺ 1.6247814 1 SAUCE to JPY ¥ 6.1456524 1 SAUCE to RUB ₽ 3.5206443 1 SAUCE to INR ₹ 3.6739014 1 SAUCE to IDR Rp 723.5592135 1 SAUCE to KRW ₩ 60.9856533 1 SAUCE to PHP ₱ 2.4367452 1 SAUCE to EGP ￡E. 2.1767631 1 SAUCE to BRL R$ 0.2493096 1 SAUCE to CAD C$ 0.0589122 1 SAUCE to BDT ৳ 5.1864081 1 SAUCE to NGN ₦ 68.6331399 1 SAUCE to UAH ₴ 1.7622432 1 SAUCE to VES Bs 3.03099 1 SAUCE to PKR Rs 11.974545 1 SAUCE to KZT ₸ 22.1074434 1 SAUCE to THB ฿ 1.438653 1 SAUCE to TWD NT$ 1.387425 1 SAUCE to AED د.إ 0.1566723 1 SAUCE to CHF Fr 0.0350058 1 SAUCE to HKD HK$ 0.3308475 1 SAUCE to MAD .د.م 0.3953094 1 SAUCE to MXN $ 0.8589228

SaucerSwap Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of SaucerSwap, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SaucerSwap What is the price of SaucerSwap (SAUCE) today? The live price of SaucerSwap (SAUCE) is 0.04269 USD . What is the market cap of SaucerSwap (SAUCE)? The current market cap of SaucerSwap is $ 33.82M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of SAUCE by its real-time market price of 0.04269 USD . What is the circulating supply of SaucerSwap (SAUCE)? The current circulating supply of SaucerSwap (SAUCE) is 792.22M USD . What was the highest price of SaucerSwap (SAUCE)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of SaucerSwap (SAUCE) is 0.251 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of SaucerSwap (SAUCE)? The 24-hour trading volume of SaucerSwap (SAUCE) is $ 62.62K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

